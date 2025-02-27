Bibas Family And Other Oct. 7 Victims Sue Al Jazeera For Aiding Hamas Propaganda, Spreading Terrorist Agenda

Israeli victims of the October 7 attack and their families are taking legal action against Al Jazeera, accusing the Qatari news network of aiding and abetting terrorism through its coverage of the war.

A landmark lawsuit was filed this week in U.S. federal court in Washington by dozens of victims of the Hamas massacre, including Morris Schneider, the uncle of Shiri Bibas hy”d, who was murdered in Hamas captivity along with her two young children, Kfir hy”d and Ariel hy”d.

The lawsuit, led by Shurat HaDin – Israel Law Center, alleges that Al Jazeera actively assisted Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, employing terrorists as so-called “journalists”—some of whom were directly involved in the October 7 atrocities. The case highlights exclusive interviews Al Jazeera conducted with Hamas leaders responsible for attacks on Israeli and American civilians.

Schneider, whose sister Margit Silberman and her husband Yossi were murdered in Nir Oz, described the unimaginable pain his family has endured: “The cruel murder of Shiri, Kfir, and Ariel by terrorists from Gaza is an inconceivable atrocity that has destroyed our family forever. The kidnapping and barbaric murder of toddlers is unimaginable; only pure evil can see a child as a threat or enemy.”

The lawsuit also targets Al Jazeera’s U.S. subsidiary, accusing it of playing a direct role in supporting Hamas and amplifying its terrorist propaganda.

According to attorney Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, who filed the suit, terrorist organizations rely on media platforms like Al Jazeera to advance their violent agendas: “Terrorist organizations do not operate alone. They need financial support, logistical networks, and media outlets to advance their agenda. Al Jazeera served as an agent of Hamas.”

Darshan-Leitner emphasized that U.S. anti-terror laws are clear: “Those who knowingly provide substantial assistance to terrorists are as guilty as those who carry out the attacks. We will not allow Al Jazeera to hide behind the facade of a news network while serving as Hamas’ mouthpiece.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)