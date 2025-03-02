HORRIFYING FOOTAGE: Fundraiser Launched After Jewish Man Is Beaten By Biking Teenagers In Los Angeles Rampage

What should have been a quiet evening turned into a nightmare for Maurice Benaim, a Jewish man who was brutally beaten by a mob of bike-riding teenagers in a violent, unprovoked attack that left him injured and shaken.

Benaim had planned nothing more than a quick run to the store for tangerine juice and food before settling in. But as he stopped at an intersection near San Vicente Boulevard and Carillo Drive in Los Angeles, his night took a terrifying turn.

A swarm of 20 to 30 teens on bicycles had taken over the roadway. When Benaim honked his horn to signal the green light, the group became hostile, surrounding his vehicle. The situation escalated rapidly—one teen smashed his right taillight and another threatened that he had a gun in his bag.

Feeling trapped, Benaim got out of his car to confront the group, only to be met with a brutal beating. The teens threw him to the ground, delivering blows to his face and head as he struggled against the violent assault.

“It’s a sad thing to have to deal with in general,” Benaim told NBC Los Angeles. “I’m thankful to G-d that it wasn’t worse, but no one should have to worry about this happening.”

The attack ended only when bystanders intervened, causing the mob to scatter. Benaim, battered and bleeding, was left to grapple not only with physical injuries but also with the emotional trauma of the assault.

A photo shared by his brother on GoFundMe revealed a large bruise covering Benaim’s upper right eyelid, a painful reminder of the night’s violence. The family launched the fundraiser to help cover the cost of medical bills, car repairs, and therapy to help Benaim cope with the severe psychological impact of the attack.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) confirmed that two of the juvenile suspects involved in the attack were arrested on February 26 after authorities received a tip.

However, police have not released the names, ages, or charges of the two suspects. The search continues for others involved in the brutal assault.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)