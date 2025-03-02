Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

TERRORISM IS THE GOAL: Yahya Sinwar YM”S Rejected Offer For Palestinian State And $10 Billion In Aid

(AP Photo/Adel Hana, File)

Senior Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi revealed in an interview with journalist Ahmed Mansour that Hamas deliberately rejected a historic opportunity for peace and prosperity for Palestinians—choosing instead to continue its war against Israel.

According to Mardawi, Trump’s Middle East team, led by Jared Kushner and Jason Greenblatt, had offered Hamas a path to statehood in Gaza during Trump’s first administration. The proposal included $10 billion in aid to transform Gaza’s economy and infrastructure; The lifting of the siege on Gaza, allowing free trade and movement; Recognition of Gaza as a Palestinian state, with Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar offered the role of president; A precursor to negotiations, including the collection of Hamas’s heavy rockets—weapons used to indiscriminately target Israeli civilians.

And what did Hamas do? They rejected it outright.

Mardawi’s comments once again confirm that Hamas had no interest in peace, no concern for Palestinian well-being, and no desire to build a functioning state. Instead, their only mission remains the destruction of Israel and the murder of Jews—a goal they have pursued relentlessly through terror, war, and bloodshed.

Hamas could have ended Palestinian suffering, secured independence, and built a future—but they chose terror over peace.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



2 Responses

  1. Hamas/Iran will NEVER recognise Israel the right to exist at ANY price – besides: the Arabs never miss an opportunity to miss an opportunity.

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

STAUNCH SUPPORT: Trump Administration Approves Major Nearly $3 Billion Arms Sale To Israel

IDF GEARS UP: 50,000 Troops Preparing For Final, Crushing Assault To Eradicate Hamas From Gaza

TREASON IN THE NEGEV: Israeli Indicted For Attempting To Sell Nuclear Secrets To Iran

CHASDEI HASHEM: HaGaon HaRav Hirsch Is Released From The Hospital

WATCH: Hostage’s Parents Bring Sefer Torah Into His Bedroom

Eli Sharabi, Who Said Shema Yisrael Every Day In Captivity, Is Invited To White House

Israel Halts Humanitarian Aid To Gaza, Shuts All Border Crossings

SHOWDOWN IN SYRIA? Israel Threatens Force as Turkish-Backed Rebels Target Kurds

WATCH: Zelenskyy Won’t Apologize To Trump, But Calls Clash ‘Not Good For Both Sides’

Disgraced Former NY Gov. Cuomo Launches Political Comeback With a Run for NYC Mayor

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network