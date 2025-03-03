DOING A 180: Noted Vaccine Skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Urges Measles Shots After Child’s Death

In a striking shift from his long-standing reputation as a vocal vaccine skeptic, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is urging Americans to get vaccinated against measles as a severe outbreak spreads across Texas.

In an opinion piece published on Fox News, Kennedy, once one of the nation’s most prominent anti-vaccine figures, warned of the dangers posed by measles and emphasized the importance of immunization in curbing the current outbreak.

“The measles outbreak in Texas is a call to action for all of us to reaffirm our commitment to public health,” Kennedy wrote, citing 146 confirmed cases since late January, primarily in the South Plains region. The outbreak has already claimed the life of a school-aged child—the first measles-related fatality in the U.S. in over a decade.

Kennedy’s advocacy for vaccination marks a dramatic departure from his past statements, which frequently cast doubt on vaccine safety and government immunization programs. Now, as the nation’s top health official, he is overseeing the federal response to the measles surge and coordinating with Texas authorities to contain the outbreak.

“I have spoken with Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas health officials, committing to providing them any additional support they need to bring this outbreak to an end,” he stated.

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reports that 79 of the confirmed measles cases involved unvaccinated individuals, while 62 had an unknown vaccination status. Five of the cases were in individuals who had received at least one dose of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

Kennedy has directed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) to provide technical assistance, laboratory support, vaccines, and therapeutic medications to affected areas.

In his op-ed, he described measles as a highly contagious respiratory illness that can lead to severe complications, including pneumonia, blindness, and encephalitis. Before the introduction of the measles vaccine in the 1960s, he noted, the virus infected an average of 530,217 people per year in the U.S., leading to 440 deaths annually.

Kennedy also acknowledged that improved sanitation and nutrition played a significant role in reducing measles deaths before vaccines became available but stressed that vaccination remains the most effective tool for preventing outbreaks.

For more information about measles prevention and vaccination, the CDC encourages the public to visit its official website or contact local health departments.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)