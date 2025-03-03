YOUTH MAGNET? Young Voters Back President Trump In Stunning Numbers, Outpacing Older Generations

A new Rasmussen Reports poll has revealed a generational shift in American politics, with young voters overwhelmingly backing former President Donald Trump at levels far surpassing their older counterparts. In a political landscape often seen as dominated by progressive youth movements, this data defies expectations and signals a potential major realignment.

The poll shows that 60 percent of voters aged 18 to 39 approve of Trump’s job performance, including a whopping 35 percent who strongly approve—a number that dwarfs approval ratings among older voters. By comparison, only 46 percent of voters aged 40 to 64 and 45 percent of those 65 and older expressed approval of Trump’s presidency.

But the divide doesn’t stop there. Younger voters also have a far more optimistic outlook on the country’s future. 54 percent of those under 40 believe America is headed in the right direction, compared to just 41 percent of voters aged 40 to 64 and 42 percent of those 65 and older.

These numbers shake the conventional wisdom that younger generations lean left—and suggest that many millennials and Gen Z voters are rejecting the political establishment and embracing Trump’s vision for America.

Overall, Trump’s approval rating among all likely voters stands at 50 percent, with 35 percent strongly approving and 15 percent somewhat approving. Meanwhile, 45 percent believe the country is on the right track, while 50 percent say it is on the wrong path.

The results drew a reaction from Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, who took to social media to highlight the generational divide. “The next generation wants a country and a future; their parents don’t seem as concerned. The kids are alright!” he wrote.

