CNN Insists Claim It Had Advance Knowledge Of Trump Assassination Attempt Is Just A Conspiracy Theory

CNN has forcefully rejected a conspiracy theory circulating on right-wing platforms, which claims the network had prior knowledge of the attempt on President Donald Trump’s life.

The theory gained traction following a discussion on The Joe Rogan Experience, featuring billionaire Elon Musk. In a widely shared clip from the podcast, Rogan suggested that CNN’s decision to stream Trump’s Butler, Pennsylvania rally live was suspicious, implying that the network may have been tipped off about the attack.

“You also know that CNN streamed it live, which I do not believe they did for any other rally—and certainly not for a rally in the middle of nowhere in Pennsylvania. Like, there’s a lot of weird [stuff],” Rogan remarked.

The conspiracy escalated when billionaire investor Bill Ackman amplified it on social media, questioning CNN’s motives. “What are the chances @CNN was tipped off to stream the Butler rally?” Ackman posted. “Why isn’t this worthy of an investigation? It shouldn’t be too hard to figure out who orders the coverage and why.”

Several prominent right-leaning X accounts quickly latched onto the theory, further spreading speculation that CNN’s live broadcast was evidence of foreknowledge of the assassination attempt.

In response, CNN issued a sharp rebuttal, calling the theory “completely false” and clarifying the reason for its live coverage of the July 13 rally.

“CNN provided live coverage of President Trump’s Butler, PA, rally in anticipation of news about his pick for Vice President,” the network said. “Any suggestion contrary to that fact is completely false.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)