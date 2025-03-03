Chaverim Of Rockland Saves Monsey Woman from $20,000 Scam

A Monsey woman was moments away from losing $20,000 to a scam when Chaverim of Rockland intervened just in time, preventing the fraud and saving her from financial loss.

The woman had received a call from someone claiming to be a U.S. Customs detective, falsely accusing her of sending an Amazon package containing drugs. The scammer pressured her to withdraw $20,000, warning that she would be arrested if she didn’t comply.

Believing the threat to be real, the terrified woman withdrew the money. Fortunately, her husband, suspecting something was wrong, quickly contacted Chaverim of Rockland for help. Volunteers immediately responded to the M&T Bank in Monsey, intercepting the woman before she could hand over the cash to the scammers.

Thanks to Chaverim’s swift action, the woman was spared from financial devastation. The organization is urging the community to remain vigilant against such scams and to always verify suspicious claims before taking action.

Anyone receiving similar calls is encouraged to reach out to local authorities or Chaverim Of Rockland for guidance before responding.

