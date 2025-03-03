Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

KOACH HATORAH: The Rosh Yeshiva Promised The Mashgiach’s Son A Child Within A Year


There was great excitement in Yeshivas Mir of Yerushalayim in recent days following the birth of a granddaughter to HaMashgiach HaTzaddik Rav Binyanim Finkel, the first child born to his son HaRav Yosef Finkel after 10 years of marriage.

There’s a special story behind the birth. Last Pesach, HaRav Binyamin and his son Rav Yosef went to visit the Rosh Yeshivah, HaGaon HaRav Baruch Dov Povarsky.

The Rosh Yeshivah promised Rav Yosef that he would have a baby within a year.

Watch a video of the encounter below:

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



