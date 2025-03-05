Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

TRAGEDY IN THE CATSKILLS: Vishnitzer Yungerman R’ Mordechai Zafir Z”L Killed, Son Seriously Injured in Horrific Wrong-Way Crash On Route 17


A devastating accident on Route 17 has left the Vishnitzer community in mourning, claiming the life of a beloved Yungerman returning from a Vishnitzer Rebbesha chasunah in Monsey.

Sources tell YWN that R’ Mordechai Zafir Z”L, 54, and his 17-year-old son were traveling back to the Vishnitz (Gibbers) community in Kiamesha after attending the chasunah of the granddaughter of the Viznitzer Rebbe of Monsey and the grandson of the Viznitzer Rebbe of Kiamesha when tragedy struck. At approximately 1:45 AM, near exits 126/127, a wrong-way driver collided head-on with their vehicle in a fatal crash.

R’ Mordechai Z”L was tragically niftar at the scene. His son sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a Garnet Medical Center in Middletown and later transferred to Westchester Medical Center, where he remains in serious but stable condition. The tzibur is urged to daven for his refuah sheleimah—his name for Tehillim is Kalman Yehoshua Ben Esther Malka Bracha. The driver of the other vehicle was also pronounced dead at the scene.

New York State Police have launched an investigation to determine how and why the second vehicle was traveling in the wrong direction, leading to this catastrophic crash.

Chesed Shel Emes and Misaskim volunteers have been working tirelessly at the scene throughout the night, ensuring proper kavod hames for the niftar.

Levaya details will be published once it becomes available to us.

(VIDEO CREDIT – Rockland Video Productions)

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

The Fall of Nachal Oz: An Investigation into Israel’s Greatest Military Failure on October 7

NO MORE GAMES: Trump Vows to Crack Down on Pro-Hamas Protests by Slashing Federal Funding to Schools

Shin Bet Chief Says He’ll Decide When He’s Resigning & Who Will Succeed Him

At Height Of Israel-Iran Conflict, 7 Russian Missile Experts Visited The Islamic Republic

After 2 Yrs. Of Biden’s Vile Boycott: Smotrich Flies To Washington To Meet With His US Counterpart

“GATES OF HELL WILL OPEN:” Israel’s Deadline For Hamas: War Within 10 Days If Negotiations Fail

Trump Halts All US Military Aid to Ukraine

Chaverim Of Rockland Saves Monsey Woman from $20,000 Scam

KOACH HATORAH: The Rosh Yeshiva Promised The Mashgiach’s Son A Child Within A Year

CNN Insists Claim It Had Advance Knowledge Of Trump Assassination Attempt Is Just A Conspiracy Theory

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network