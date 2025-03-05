BARNARD UNDER SIEGE: Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators Hijack College Library, Prompt NYPD Crackdown [VIDEOS]

Dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters stormed the Milstein Center for Teaching and Learning at Barnard College on Wednesday afternoon, seizing control of the library lobby and disrupting academic activities in a brazen escalation of campus unrest. The takeover, which began around 1 p.m., saw masked demonstrators wielding Palestinian flags, megaphones, and drums, chanting slogans and clashing with administrators as they demanded the reinstatement of three expelled students. The incident ended with an NYPD intervention following a reported bomb threat, underscoring the growing tensions at the Columbia University-affiliated institution.

The protesters, many concealed behind keffiyehs and masks, forced their way through an unmarked side entrance, quickly overwhelming the library’s operations. Videos circulating online showed the group banging drums, shouting through megaphones, and displaying signs, including one branding Barnard President Laura Rosenbury and Dean of Student Life Leslie Grinage as “wanted” for what they called the “wrongful expulsion of pro-Palestinian students.” The demonstration disrupted classes and displaced students attempting to study, drawing sharp criticism from college officials and observers.

Barnard administrators swiftly condemned the action, issuing a statement that emphasized the college’s commitment to a safe and respectful academic environment. “Our academic mission is at the heart of what we do, and disruptions to that mission are an affront to the purpose of higher education and cannot be tolerated,” the statement read. President Rosenbury added that the protesters’ actions undermined the college’s core values, noting that campus activities outside the Milstein Center continued as normal despite the chaos within.

The protesters’ demands centered on reversing the expulsions of three students disciplined for distributing flyers during a Columbia University lecture—an incident that reportedly involved inflammatory content. Barnard had offered to negotiate with the group on the condition they remove their masks, a request met with defiance. “We have offered you multiple opportunities to leave the building peacefully,” a memo from administrators warned, threatening further action if the group did not comply. The demonstrators tore up the notices in response, signaling their intent to remain.

The standoff took a more alarming turn when the NYPD descended on the campus to evacuate the building following a 911 call reporting a bomb threat. “Anyone who refuses to leave the location is subject to arrest,” police announced, with as many as ten individuals reportedly taken into custody. The bomb threat investigation remains ongoing, casting a shadow over the already volatile situation. Authorities have not confirmed whether the threat was credible or directly linked to the protest.

Columbia University, Barnard’s affiliate, distanced itself from the incident in a statement, calling the disruption “not acceptable conduct” while affirming its support for its own student body. The takeover comes amid heightened scrutiny of both institutions following a wave of pro-Palestinian protests last year, which included encampments and building occupations at Columbia. Critics argue that the administrations’ failure to decisively curb such actions has emboldened further disruptions.

Wednesday’s events follow a similar incident last week, when protesters occupied Milbank Hall for nearly seven hours, demanding a meeting with administrators over the same expulsions. That demonstration ended with a tentative agreement for dialogue, but the Milstein takeover suggests a refusal to de-escalate. The repeated targeting of campus facilities has fueled frustration among students and faculty who see their learning environment increasingly compromised.

The NYPD’s presence marked a stark contrast to Columbia’s previous pledge to avoid police involvement in protest removals, a policy shift prompted by backlash to last year’s mass arrests. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump’s recent threat to cut federal funding to universities tolerating “illegal protests” looms large, with Columbia already facing a review of its federal contracts.

