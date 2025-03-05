“INSANITY AND HATE”: White House Torches Dems For “Most Shameful Moment in the History of Presidential Addresses”

In a fiery press briefing Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt launched a blistering attack on Democrats and the media, accusing them of orchestrating “the most shameful moment in the history of presidential addresses.” Her remarks came in response to the uproar that unfolded during President Donald Trump’s address to Congress on Tuesday night—a moment meant to unify the nation but instead marred by outbursts and protests from Democratic lawmakers.

Leavitt’s condemnation was unsparing. Among the most stunning incidents of the night, she noted, was the removal of Rep. Al Green (D-TX), who was ejected from the chamber after loudly interrupting the president, shouting grievances over issues such as Medicaid. The incident, she declared, was a glaring example of a party that had “lost touch with the American people.”

Standing at the White House podium, Leavitt delivered a scathing rebuke, painting the Democratic response as an affront to both the presidency and the American public.

“The behavior of Democrats last night was completely disgraceful,” she stated. “It was the most shameful moment in the history of presidential addresses in that beautiful chamber. In what was supposed to be a unifying moment for our country, Democrat members of Congress instead screamed at the president of the United States, who was just overwhelmingly reelected by their constituents, walked out of the chamber, and worst of all, they disrespected the American people.”

Leavitt accused Democrats of failing to support core American values, claiming their refusal to stand or applaud for key moments exposed their political priorities.

“Democrats didn’t stand to keep men out of women’s sports. They couldn’t even clap for a girl who got her head smashed in by a man on a volleyball court. They didn’t stand for an innocent and beautiful child who is surviving brain cancer. They opposed eliminating taxes on tips and Social Security. They didn’t stand in favor of cutting taxes for hardworking Americans. They couldn’t even clap for two mothers whose daughters were killed by illegal aliens. One of the only things that could get Democrats off their feet last night was cheering for Ukraine. Not for America.”

Leavitt declared the night a “clarifying moment” for the nation, branding Democrats as “the party of insanity and hate” and accusing them of putting “America last.”

“They’ve allowed their Trump Derangement Syndrome to stop them from celebrating America and our people, and we will not allow them to forget that,” she vowed.

But Leavitt’s rebuke extended beyond Democratic lawmakers. She turned her sights on the mainstream media, singling out MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace for what she described as a “disgusting” attack on a young cancer patient whom Trump had honored during his speech.

Wallace had sparked outrage when, in reaction to Trump making 13-year-old DJ Daniels an “honorary agent” to fulfill his dream of becoming a police officer, she quipped: “I hope he never has to defend the United States Capitol against Donald Trump’s supporters, and if he does, I hope he isn’t one of the six who loses his life to suicide.”

Leavitt condemned the remark as proof of the media’s ongoing bias.

“And it’s not just the Democrat Party,” she said. “The mainstream media still doesn’t get it. Last night, MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace disgustingly looped in a 13-year-old boy with brain cancer into an attack on the president over January 6th. And CNN’s first chyron out of the speech called it divisive. President Trump wasn’t divisive. The Democrats were.”

Leavitt concluded her remarks by asserting that the media’s narrative was failing—pointing to a post-speech poll showing that 69% of CNN viewers had a positive reaction to Trump’s address.

“It’s sad, and frankly pathetic, that Democrats and liberals in the legacy media continue to allow their hatred for the president to override their love for our country,” she said. “But nevertheless, the president will continue to unify this nation through policies that are grounded in common sense and that uplift all Americans.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)