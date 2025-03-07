NYS Assemblyman Wieder Proposes Bill to Refund East Ramapo Taxpayers, Seeks Investigation {VIDEO}

NYS Assemblyman Aron Wieder (District 97) has introduced Assembly Bill A06313, aimed at requiring the East Ramapo Central School District to issue refunds to taxpayers following the discovery of over $100 million in reserves. This follows a tax increase mandated by State Education Commissioner Betty Rosa in July 2024, which raised the district’s levy by 4.38%—nearing the state’s 5.38% cap—for the 2024-2025 school year to support public schools.

The district recently identified a surplus, initially estimated at $30 million in a November 2024 audit, which later grew to over $100 million. This finding has raised questions about the financial picture that prompted the tax increase.

“The taxpayers of East Ramapo should benefit from this surplus,” Wieder stated. “The decision to increase taxes was based on financial concerns, and with this new information, I believe this needs to be addressed.”

The surplus has also prompted scrutiny of the state-appointed monitors overseeing the district, who have had authority over school board decisions and previously cautioned about budget shortfalls. Wieder suggests that the reserves should have been identified earlier and is calling for greater transparency.

In addition, Wieder has requested that New York State Attorney General Letitia James examine the State Education Department policies and procedures in how this came about. “This situation raises important questions,” he said. “We need to ensure taxpayers are treated fairly and that the process is accountable.”

Wieder’s proposal and call for an investigation signal a promising step toward resolving the trust of the residents in the district. With the potential for refunds and renewed accountability, there’s hope that the residents of East Ramapo can rebuild confidence, offering taxpayers relief and a brighter outlook for the public school students.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)