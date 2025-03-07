Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

BORO PARK: NYPD, Boro Park Shomrim Team Up to Track Down and Arrest Serial Burglar Wanted for Multiple Break-Ins


A suspect responsible for breaking into multiple cars and commercial vehicles over the past several days has been arrested following an extensive operation by Boro Park Shomrim.

The individual, who stole thousands of dollars’ worth of tools, was taken into custody on Thursday evening at New Utrecht Avenue and 55th Street. Shomrim volunteers meticulously reviewed hours of surveillance footage, identified the suspect’s patterns, and tracked him down.

With the gathered intelligence, Shomrim coordinated with the NYPD, leading to the suspect’s arrest. NYPD Sources tell YWN that the individual was already wanted by law enforcement and had several open iCards (Investigation Cards) for burglary.

