SHANDA: Jerry Nadler, The Self-Hating Jew Who Puts Politics Over His Own People, Does It Again

Once again, Congressman Jerrold Nadler (NY-12) has proven that his loyalty lies not with Americans or his own Jewish people, but with the far-left ideology that has overtaken the Democratic Party. In a shameful statement, Nadler and fellow progressive Rep. Adriano Espaillat (NY-13) slammed the Trump administration’s decision to revoke $400 million in federal grants to Columbia University, an institution that has allowed antisemitic harassment to flourish unchecked.

Nadler and his allies claim that pulling these funds isn’t about combating antisemitism, but about waging a “war on education and science.”

Columbia University has been a hotbed of anti-Jewish hate, with Jewish students facing harassment, threats, and intimidation. Yet, instead of standing up for his own people, Nadler is more concerned with protecting the woke academic elites who have done nothing to ensure the safety of Jewish students.

This is nothing new for Nadler. Time and again, he has abandoned Jewish interests in favor of radical leftist policies. In 2015, he backed the disastrous Iran nuclear deal, turning his back on Israel and aligning himself with a regime that openly calls for the destruction of the Jewish state. His betrayal was so blatant that many accused him of stabbing Israel in the back.

And who could forget when Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez compared the detention of illegal migrants to Nazi concentration camps? Instead of condemning such an outrageous and offensive comparison, Nadler defended AOC, proving that he is more interested in appeasing his party’s radical base than standing up for historical truth and the dignity of Holocaust victims.

Now, with antisemitism surging on college campuses across the country, Nadler had another chance to do the right thing. Instead, he chose to play politics, accusing Trump of using antisemitism as a “ploy” rather than acknowledging the reality that Columbia has failed its Jewish students. His suggestion that pulling funding is about forcing universities to “align with the MAGA agenda” is not only dishonest but an insult to every Jewish student who has been harassed, threatened, or attacked simply for being Jewish.

Let’s call this what it is: a pattern. Nadler consistently sides with those who put Jewish lives at risk. Whether it’s supporting a deal that empowers Iran, defending antisemitic rhetoric from the left, or shielding universities that allow antisemitism to fester, he has made it clear that Jewish safety is secondary to his political ambitions.

The Trump administration’s decision to revoke funding from Columbia is not an attack on education—it is a necessary measure to hold universities accountable for protecting all their students. If a campus allowed open hostility toward any other minority group, would Nadler be so quick to defend it? Of course not. But when it comes to Jewish students, he suddenly finds excuses.

Jerry Nadler may be Jewish by birth, but his actions show that he has long since abandoned the values of his own people. He is the worst kind of politician—one who sells out his own for the sake of party loyalty. And history will remember him as exactly that.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)