MIND YOUR MANNERS: Nearly Half Of Americans Say Public Behavior Has Gotten Worse Since Covid Pandemic Struck

Five years after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly half of Americans say public behavior has become ruder, according to a recent Pew Research Center survey. The report found that 47% of U.S. adults believe people are less courteous now than before the pandemic, with 20% saying behavior has gotten significantly worse.

Beyond general perceptions of rudeness, the study explored specific social behaviors. The vast majority of Americans disapprove of certain actions in public, with 77% saying it’s rarely or never acceptable to smoke around others and 74% opposing taking photos or videos without permission. Other frowned-upon behaviors include bringing children to adult-oriented spaces, displaying profanity, and playing loud music.

However, Americans remain divided on some etiquette issues—particularly bringing pets into stores. While 45% say it’s rarely acceptable, 14% believe it’s always or usually fine.

Despite concerns over rudeness, 84% of Americans say they personally find it easy to know what’s appropriate in public. However, younger adults and those in lower-income households report slightly more difficulty navigating social norms.

Although opinions differ across age and income groups, the survey found no significant political divide regarding public behavior.

The findings suggest that while rudeness may be on the rise, social expectations remain widely understood.

