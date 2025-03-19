NEW! cRc Kosher Launches Revolutionary Hechsher Logo Scanner as part of their Innovative New App for Kosher Consumers

Before building their new app, cRc Kosher asked many consumers what the most helpful tool would be to enrich their shopping experience. The number one request was a tool to allow users to scan unfamiliar Kashrus logos while shopping and instantly receive detailed information about the certification agency.

The cRc went to work and has now launched this amazing tool as part of its completely redesigned mobile app (now available for download on the App Store and Google Play). This enhanced version retains all the familiar features users have come to appreciate like the Food & beverage product lists (including the popular Slurpees and Starbucks lists), recommended Hechsherim from around the world, guides for fruits & vegetable checking, Tevilas Keilim, and Kashering, information on kosher medicine and non-food products, and A Berachos guide for blessings on various foods.

Aside for the Hechsher Logo Scanner, some other new features include Global Search, Share Feature, Kashrus Alert, Audio Library, FAQ Section, Policies of cRc Kashrus policies, Ask the Rabbi –where one can submit questions directly to a Kashrus Rabbi for expert guidance, and of course timely Pesach Information with seasonal updates and resources.

Rabbi Sholem Fishbane, Kashrus Administrator of the cRc is thrilled with the tremendous feedback of the app and is particularly happy with the outcome of the Hechsher Logo Scanner. “With over 1,500 hashgachos in the world, it is almost impossible for the average kosher consumer to know who stands behind the symbol in question,” said Rabbi Fishbane. “We are very pleased that we are able to provide consumers with this groundbreaking innovation and access essential Kosher resources”.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)