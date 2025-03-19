Hatzoloh of Rockland Undergoes Major Radio Dispatch Overhaul

Hatzoloh of Rockland County is proud to announce a significant upgrade to our radio dispatch system, a change that will greatly enhance response efficiency and ensure that the nearest available members can respond swiftly to emergencies. This crucial update comes as part of our commitment to continuously improve our services and meet the evolving needs of our growing community.

With Rockland County’s rapid expansion and Hatzoloh’s increasing coverage area, the need for more precise dispatching has become clear. Previously, our dispatch system used a broader tone structure, which sometimes resulted in calls being dispatched to a wider area than necessary.

To address this, Hatzoloh has undertaken a comprehensive reprogramming of all member radios and dispatch equipment, a process that has been in the works for several months. This upgrade introduces distinct radio tones for each neighborhood within our coverage area. Now, when an emergency call is received, dispatch will activate the specific tone corresponding to the nearest geographical region. This targeted alerting system minimizes unnecessary call activations, streamlining the dispatch process and enabling a faster, more coordinated response.

This major overhaul was executed seamlessly, ensuring that Hatzoloh’s ability to respond to emergencies in Monsey and the surrounding areas remained uninterrupted throughout the transition. More than 300 radios were successfully reprogrammed, a testament to the meticulous planning and dedication of those who worked tirelessly to bring this project to completion.

We extend our deepest gratitude to all the individuals who played a role in making this upgrade a reality. Their hard work and commitment have ensured that Hatzoloh remains at the forefront of emergency response, always ready to adapt and improve for the benefit of the community.

In coordination with the radio reprogramming, members were gifted a special carry-on luggage, generously donated by Care 365. We sincerely thank Care 365 for their thoughtful contribution and ongoing support.

With this new dispatch system in place, Hatzoloh of Rockland remains steadfast in its mission to provide the fastest, most efficient emergency response possible. We will continue to monitor and refine our operations to ensure that our community receives the highest level of care and protection.