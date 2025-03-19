MURDER PLOT? Elon Musk Alleges Coordinated Effort To End His Life and Destroy Tesla: “They Want to Kill Me”

Billionaire White House adviser and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has issued a stunning claim, alleging that a powerful conspiracy is targeting him personally—seeking his death and the destruction of Tesla. Speaking on Hannity Tuesday night, Musk tied recent acts of vandalism against Tesla dealerships to a broader, orchestrated effort to silence him and dismantle the company he built.

“I think there are larger forces at work as well,” Musk told host Sean Hannity. “I mean, who’s funding and who’s coordinating it? Because this is crazy. I’ve never seen anything like this.”

The remarks come amid a wave of escalating protests and attacks against Tesla properties. In recent weeks, Tesla showrooms and charging stations have been defaced, firebombed, and even shot at. The incidents coincide with mounting backlash against Musk’s political ties—particularly his massive $277 million donation to re-elect President Donald Trump, his work in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), and his embrace of conservative rhetoric.

Musk, whose SpaceX on Tuesday completed a high-stakes retrieval mission for two astronauts stranded in space for nine months, argued that his political adversaries are responding violently to his efforts to reform government inefficiencies.

“It turns out when you take away people’s, you know, the money that they’re receiving fraudulently, they get very upset,” Musk said. “And they basically want to kill me because I’m stopping their fraud, and they want to hurt Tesla because we’re stopping the terrible waste and corruption in the government.”

His Department of Government Efficiency, a Trump administration initiative Musk spearheads, has drawn heavy scrutiny. The group has enacted mass firings of federal employees, blocked billions in congressionally approved funds, and claimed to uncover rampant fraud—though investigative reports suggest its findings have been exaggerated.

Nonetheless, Musk insisted the backlash against him is part of a larger, coordinated attack on Tesla and his leadership.

Tesla’s brand has been in freefall in recent months, with Musk’s politics alienating customers and sparking boycotts. According to The Wall Street Journal, Tesla’s stock is now in a prolonged selloff, with investors unnerved by the company’s deepening political entanglements.

The situation turned more volatile as protests erupted outside Tesla dealerships, where demonstrators accused Musk of fostering division, misinformation, and conspiracy theories.

Musk, however, dismissed these demonstrators as a violent, unhinged faction determined to destroy him.

“It’s really come as quite a shock to me that there is this level of, really, hatred and violence from the left,” Musk told Hannity. “I always thought that the left, you know, Democrats were supposed to be the party of empathy, the party of caring, and yet they’re burning down cars, firebombing dealerships, they’re firing bullets into dealerships, they’re smashing up Teslas.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)