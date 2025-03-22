Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

ARE BRIDGES SAFE? Report Identifies 6 New York City Bridges At Potential Risk Of Catastrophic Collapse


In the wake of the March 2024 catastrophic collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has sounded the alarm on dozens of bridges nationwide that could be one vessel strike away from disaster—including six major bridges in New York City.

The newly released NTSB report, prompted by the March 2024 tragedy, warns that these critical structures possess “unknown levels of risk” when it comes to vessel collisions. The six flagged New York City bridges include:

  • Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge (Eastbound & Westbound)
  • Brooklyn Bridge
  • Manhattan Bridge
  • Williamsburg Bridge
  • George Washington Bridge
  • Outerbridge Crossing

The NTSB is demanding immediate action, urging the New York City Department of Transportation (DOT), the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and MTA Bridges and Tunnels to conduct a vulnerability assessment of these six spans. Using strict methodology from the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO), officials must determine the probability of collapse in the event of a major vessel collision.

If a bridge exceeds the risk threshold, it will be classified as high risk, triggering the need for urgent reinforcement or protective measures. Owners of these bridges must report their findings to the NTSB, though the timeline for completing these assessments remains unclear.

While the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge is classified as “critical/essential”, the rest—including the historic Brooklyn Bridge—are considered “typical”, meaning they do not meet the highest standard of structural security in case of a catastrophic impact.

New York City is not alone in this infrastructure crisis. In total, the NTSB has flagged 68 bridges nationwide, urging authorities to act before another disaster strikes.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



