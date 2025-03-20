Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

BD”E: Petira of Hagaon HaRav Pinchos Kahn ZT’L, Rosh Yeshiva Of Chaim Berlin


It is with deep regret that YWN informs you of the petirah of Hagaon HaRav Pinchos Kahn ZT”L, a Rosh Yeshiva at Yeshivas Chaim Berlin, who was niftar this morning at the age of approximately 89. A towering marbitz Torah and magid shiur for over four decades, Rav Kahn was mechanech and guided thousands of talmidim who passed through the hallowed halls of the yeshiva, imprinting upon them the derech haTorah and daas Chachomim of his revered rebbi and Rosh Yeshiva, Rav Yitzchok Hutner ZT”L.

Rav Pinchos zt”l, who was unwell in recent years and suffered from various ailments, was zocheh to daven Shacharis this morning before returning to his bed, where he was niftar in his sleep – a true misas neshika – leaving behind a large family of talmidei chachomim and marbitzei torah.

The levaya is scheduled to take place Friday morning at 10:00 AM at Yeshivas Chaim Berlin, where thousands are expected to give kavod acharon to a gadol b’Torah whose harbotzas haTorah and ameilus spanned generations.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



