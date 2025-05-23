Jewish Groups Call for $1 Billion in Federal Security Funding After Deadly DC Terror Attack

In the wake of the deadly shooting outside the Capital Jewish Museum that claimed the lives of two Israeli Embassy staffers, a coalition of over 40 Jewish organizations is urging the U.S. government to allocate $1 billion to the Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP) to bolster security at Jewish institutions nationwide.

The coalition, including major groups like the Jewish Federations of North America, the Anti-Defamation League, the American Jewish Committee, and the Orthodox Union, issued a joint statement describing the shooting as a “direct consequence of rising antisemitic incitement” on college campuses, at city council meetings, and across social media platforms. The groups say that this rhetoric has “normalized hate and emboldened those who wish to do harm,” necessitating a significant increase in federal funding to secure vulnerable religious and community institutions.

The NSGP, administered by the Department of Homeland Security, provides grants to nonprofits, including synagogues, Jewish community centers, and schools, to fund security enhancements such as cameras, reinforced doors, and personnel training. In 2024, the program allocated a record $454.5 million, up from $305 million in 2023, following advocacy from Jewish groups amid a spike in antisemitic incidents since the onset of the Israel-Hamas war. However, the coalition notes that the program’s current funding falls short of demand, with only 42% of grant applications approved in 2023 due to a shortfall of nearly $374 million.

The shooting at the Capital Jewish Museum, where the suspect, 31-year-old Elias Rodriguez, killed Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim while shouting “Free Palestine,” has been labeled a hate crime and act of terrorism by federal prosecutors. The victims, a couple reportedly about to get engaged, were attending an American Jewish Committee event for young diplomats.

The coalition’s statement also calls for increased FBI intelligence capabilities to counter domestic terrorism, aggressive prosecution of antisemitic hate crimes, and greater accountability for social media and online platforms that amplify hate speech and glorify extremism.

“The demands on local and state law enforcement far outpace their capacity to meet the need, which disproportionately affects targeted communities like the American Jewish community,” the groups wrote.

Jewish security experts, including Paul Goldenberg, former head of the Secure Community Network, highlighted lapses in the DC attack, noting that the suspect’s behavior—described as nervous and disheveled—should have triggered alerts. Recommendations include extending security perimeters around Jewish institutions and prioritizing funding for operational costs like security guards over capital improvements.

The coalition also urged reforms to make the NSGP application process more flexible and transparent, citing its current complexity as a barrier for smaller organizations.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)