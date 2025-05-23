Fifth Round of US-Iran Nuclear Talks in Rome Unlikely to Yield Breakthrough, Sources Say

The fifth round of nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran, which commenced Friday at the Omani Embassy in Rome, appears unlikely to produce a breakthrough agreement, according to a CNN report citing two Iranian sources.

The Iranian sources told CNN that Tehran’s participation in this round is primarily to “gauge Washington’s latest stance rather than pursue a potential breakthrough.” They expressed growing doubts about U.S. sincerity, saying, “The media statements and negotiating behavior of the United States has widely disappointed policy-making circles in Tehran.”

The sources pointed to the U.S. insistence on zero uranium enrichment as a major sticking point, arguing that Washington’s position—knowing Iran will not accept such terms—suggests the U.S. is “not seeking an agreement” and is instead using the talks to “intensify pressure” on Iran.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who holds ultimate authority, expressed skepticism about the negotiations last weekend, calling U.S. demands to halt uranium enrichment “excessive and outrageous.”

Iran has been enriching uranium to 60% purity, a level close to the 90% required for weapons-grade material, in violation of the 2015 nuclear deal from which the U.S. withdrew in 2018 under President Donald Trump.

The U.S. has hardened its stance in recent weeks, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio reiterating that Iran will not be permitted to develop nuclear weapons. However, some Iranian officials had hoped for a “win-win” compromise, only to conclude that the Trump administration is steering the discussions toward a deadlock, according to the CNN report.

On Thursday, Araghchi warned that the U.S. would bear legal responsibility for any Israeli attack on Iranian nuclear facilities, following a CNN report suggesting Israel might be preparing strikes.

Araghchi said that Iran remains “open to enhanced monitoring by international inspectors” but will not relinquish its right to pursue nuclear energy, including uranium enrichment, a position that clashes with Washington’s recent insistence on zero enrichment.

Tehran no longer takes U.S. efforts to distance itself from Israel’s hardline stance seriously, with the sources alleging that U.S. proposals align with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s agenda.

The CNN report indicates that neither side is willing to abandon the talks entirely, but the U.S. views the negotiations as increasingly unproductive, with formal meetings unlikely to continue much longer.

The strained atmosphere is further evidenced by Iran’s reduced cooperation with international inspectors, who have reported limited access to Iranian facilities, and Tehran’s warnings of “special measures” to protect its nuclear sites if threats persist.

