Crashed Sphere With Ancient Symbols And “Alien” Structure Ignites Global UFO Speculation

A bizarre metallic sphere, spotted soaring through the skies before crash-landing in the small town of Buga, Colombia, on March 2, has sparked a firestorm of speculation about its origins, with some researchers claiming it could be evidence of extraterrestrial technology. The discovery has drawn global attention, dividing scientists and fueling debates about whether the object is alien, an elaborate hoax, or something else entirely.

The sphere, described as a seamless, silver orb roughly the size of a bowling ball, was recovered shortly after its dramatic descent. Witnesses reported seeing it zigzag through the sky in a manner that defied the movement of conventional aircraft, before it landed in a rural area near Buga. Local authorities quickly cordoned off the site to prevent tampering, and a team of researchers, led by radiologist Dr. Jose Luis Velazquez, began examining the object.

Velazquez, who conducted initial X-ray scans, described the sphere as a “very rare piece” with no visible welds or joints—features typically associated with human manufacturing. “Its internal structure is composed of three dense layers of metal-like material, with 18 microspheres surrounding a central nucleus that appears to be a chip,” he told reporters. The absence of seams, combined with the object’s unusual composition, has led Velazquez to assert that the sphere could be of extraterrestrial origin. “I’ve never seen anything like this,” he added, noting that the materials appear to be high-density and unlike anything known in human technology.

Adding to the mystery, the sphere’s surface is reportedly etched with symbols resembling ancient writing systems, including runes, Ogham, and Mesopotamian scripts. The object, weighing approximately 4.5 pounds and cold to the touch, also reportedly emitted smoke and vaporized water when doused, according to David Velez el Potro, who claimed to have recovered it. Velez el Potro, speaking to Maussan Television, said the finder became ill for days after touching the sphere.

However, not all experts are convinced of the sphere’s otherworldly origins. Dr. Julia Mossbridge, a physicist at the University of San Diego, has urged caution, suggesting the object may be a “really cool art project.” Speaking to Fox News Digital, Mossbridge emphasized the need for rigorous scientific analysis before jumping to conclusions. “It looks so human-made to me,” she said, warning that premature claims of alien technology could discredit legitimate investigations into unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs). She recommended that the sphere be studied by nonpartisan groups like the Galileo Project, which could determine if its materials are “clearly non-human-made.”

The discovery has reignited global interest in UAPs, coming at a time when governments and scientists are increasingly open about investigating unexplained phenomena. Mossbridge noted that the U.S. government, through the Pentagon’s All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), has acknowledged hundreds of UAP cases, though no evidence of extraterrestrial origins has been confirmed. “We’ve been looking at UAPs for decades,” she said, advocating for international cooperation to study objects like the Buga sphere. “The era of hiding things that are not hideable is over.”

The Buga sphere is not the first of its kind to puzzle researchers. In 1974, a similar object, dubbed the “Betz Sphere,” was found in Florida and studied by the U.S. Navy, though its origins remained unresolved. Other comparable cases have been reported in Australia, Russia, and Japan, often attributed to experimental technology or natural phenomena like metallic meteorites. However, the Buga sphere’s three-layered structure and lack of a crater at the landing site have ruled out the meteorite theory for now.

