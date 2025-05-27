Man Accused of Beating NYPD Officer in Broad Daylight Arrested Hundreds of Miles Away

A man accused of brutally assaulting an off-duty NYPD officer in a shocking weekend attack has been captured hundreds of miles away.

Taveon Hargrove, 23, was taken into custody Tuesday morning by members of the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force in North Chesterfield, Virginia, bringing a dramatic end to a multi-day manhunt. He now awaits extradition to New York City, where charges are pending.

The arrest comes just days after the violent incident rocked the Bronx. Early Saturday morning, near St. Peters Avenue in the Parkchester section, Hargrove and another still-unidentified suspect allegedly ambushed a 27-year-old off-duty officer, knocking him to the ground before punching, kicking, and robbing him at knifepoint. The officer suffered multiple facial fractures and remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Authorities also arrested Hargrove’s father, who is accused of using the officer’s stolen credit card at several Bronx bodegas in the hours following the assault.

Surveillance footage released Monday helped lead to Hargrove’s arrest, though the second attacker remains at large.

The Police Benevolent Association issued a statement following the capture: “Thank you to our NYPD detectives and U.S. Marshals for ending this vicious cop-basher’s run. But the job is far from over. Even when his criminal partner is caught, we must still stand together to make sure the justice system does its job: protect the cops who protect NYC.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)