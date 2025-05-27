Federal Bill Seeks to Ban Non-Essential Helicopter Flights Over NYC Following Fatal Crash

In response to the tragic helicopter crash on April 10 that claimed the lives of a Spanish family of five and their pilot, U.S. Reps. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), Rob Menendez (D-NJ), and Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) have introduced the bipartisan “Improving Helicopter Safety Act.”

The proposed legislation aims to prohibit all non-essential helicopter flights—including those for tourism, recreation, and luxury commuting—within a 20-mile radius of the Statue of Liberty. Essential flights, such as those for emergency services, law enforcement, news coverage, and research, would still be permitted. If enacted, the bill would take effect 60 days after being signed into law.

The fatal incident involved a New York Helicopter Tours chopper on its eighth flight of the day, which broke apart mid-air and crashed into the Hudson River. The company ceased operations shortly after, following a directive from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Critics of tourist helicopter flights have long cited concerns over public safety, regulatory oversight, and environmental noise. The grassroots campaign Stop The Chop and U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer have expressed support for the proposed ban. The New York City Council also recently passed legislation to limit non-essential flights from city-owned heliports by 2029.

The bill has garnered support from various advocacy groups and lawmakers who argue that the risks posed by non-essential helicopter flights outweigh their benefits.

Since 1977, there have been 38 helicopter-related fatalities in New York City.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)