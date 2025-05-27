President Trump’s Tariffs Could Send Prices Of Black Hats Soaring, Threatening Bnei Torah Across the U.S.

A quiet but concerning development has surfaced that may significantly impact one of the most recognizable elements of traditional Orthodox Jewish attire: the black felt hat.

For over 40 years, a Spanish company—Fernandez y Roche, based in Seville, Spain—has supplied tens of thousands of black hats annually to yeshiva bochurim, avreichim, and balabatim in communities across America. These hats, worn daily by bnei Torah from the age of bar mitzvah and onward, are not merely a garment, but a statement of identity and dignity.

But that longstanding partnership is now at risk. Due to newly imposed trade tariffs by the U.S. government on European goods, including imported felt hats, Fernandez y Roche has been hit with a 10% import fee, with a looming possibility of an additional 50% tariff.

Abraham Mazuecos, Managing Director of the 140-year-old hatmaker, expressed deep concern. “Our margins are very tight,” he said, “and we expect demand to decline as a result.” The company currently supplies approximately 30,000 hats annually to the Orthodox Jewish communities in New York and New Jersey—making up around half of its exports in this sector. The other half goes to kehillos in Eretz Yisroel.

For many, this isn’t just a business disruption—it could soon become a practical challenge. The typical black felt hat, often replaced every few years due to wear or changing styles, can cost up to $380. And while hat manufacturers exist in the United States, Mazuecos pointed out that many are geared toward producing cowboy hats and similar styles, not the refined, traditional designs worn by bnei Torah.

“There simply isn’t a local replacement that fits the expectations of our clientele,” he explained.

What’s more, the impact may be felt not only on an individual level, but within the infrastructure of the frum clothing market as a whole. Many local retailers, especially those who serve yeshiva communities and rely on steady imports of these hats, are watching the situation closely. If tariffs continue to rise and supply is interrupted, it could force stores to seek inferior alternatives—or raise prices significantly.

With a July 9 deadline looming for trade negotiations between the U.S. and the European Union, there is still some hope that a resolution will be reached. But should talks fail, this cherished accessory—so central to the levush of a ben Torah—may become harder to access and more costly to replace.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)