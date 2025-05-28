Sam Sutton Sworn In as State Senator for Brooklyn’s 22nd District {PHOTOS}

On Tuesday, Sam Sutton officially took the oath of office in Albany, becoming the newest member of the New York State Senate. He now represents the 22nd Senate District, which includes parts of Brooklyn such as Boro Park, Midwood, Flatbush, and Marine Park. Sutton’s swearing-in comes just one week after he won a special election to replace former Senator Simcha Felder, who left the seat after being elected to the New York City Council.

Sutton, a well-known figure in the Sephardic community and co-founder of the Sephardic Community Federation, secured a resounding victory in the May 20th election, earning approximately 67% of the vote. He defeated Republican candidate Nachman Caller and made history as one of the first Sephardic Jews to serve in the New York State Senate.

Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein warmly welcomed Sutton during the swearing-in ceremony, expressing confidence in their future collaboration. Both lawmakers represent districts with significant Orthodox Jewish populations and are expected to work together on issues such as yeshiva education, religious freedom, and public safety.

Among those present in Albany was Flatbush Jewish Community Coalition (FJCC) Chairman Josh Mehlman, who joined to show his support for Sutton. Mehlman was greeted warmly by fellow Orthodox Jewish elected officials, including Assemblyman Aron Wieder and Assemblyman Kalman Yeger, further emphasizing the broad communal backing for Sutton’s new role.

Sutton’s extensive background in nonprofit leadership and community advocacy positions him well to build on the work of his predecessor and address the needs of the diverse communities within his district.



