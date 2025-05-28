Adirei HaTorah Ma’amad to Feature Communal Siyum HaShas—In Addition to Multiple Completions by Yeshiva’s Yungeleit

As anticipation builds for this year’s Adirei HaTorah Ma’amad, taking place Sunday, June 8th, 2025 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Klal Yisrael prepares to witness a powerful display of kavod haTorah and achdus.

At the heart of the Ma’amad will be a monumental Siyum HaShas—not only completed multiple times by the dedicated yungeleit in Yeshiva, but now, for the first time, opened to the broader public.

This year’s communal siyum is being held l’iluy nishmas two cherished talmidim of the Yeshiva who were nifter in the past few months. Their sudden petirah was a heartbreaking loss for the Yeshiva and beyond:

• Harav Baruch Dov z”l, ben ybl”ch Harav Moshe Avigdor shlit”a Zemba

• Harav Chaim z”l, ben ybl”ch Harav Avraham Halevi shlit”a Lifshitz

The Siyum HaShas is being extended beyond the walls of the Beis Medrash, inviting the entire tzibbur—not only yungeleit and bnei hayeshiva, but every member of Klal Yisrael—to join in this tremendous zechus and contribute toward the completion of Shas.

Be a Part of It!

Every daf counts. Every participant matters. The siyum is open to all—men, and children—who wish to take part in this great zechus.

Reserve your daf today, and join thousands from around the world in this remarkable display of unity chizuk haTorah.

https://www.adireihatorah.com/siyum

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)