MAILBAG: Want to Say Goodnight to Your Child? That’ll Be $1, Please ($10 Minimum, By The Way)

By any standard, summer camp is a serious financial undertaking. Between tuition, travel, supplies, tips, and extras, most parents are shelling out thousands of dollars for the privilege of giving their children a few weeks of fun, growth, and independence. And most of us accept that. We do it out of love, commitment, and the hope that our kids will thrive in a warm, structured environment.

But now, the camp I signed my child up for this summer sent us a handbook, which informs me that I must use a system to send emails to my child — at a cost of $1.00 per email, with a minimum purchase of $10.00.

This isn’t just unfair — it’s outrageous. In case you forgot, email is free. It’s free to send. It’s free to receive. It’s not some proprietary technology or specialized courier service. It’s the most basic form of digital communication available — and now, somehow, it’s a revenue stream?

Is it really necessary to put a price tag on something as simple and vital as a message from parent to child? Parents are already sacrificing to afford camp, and now we have to buy email credits just to tell our child we love them, that we’re proud of them, or to answer their letter home?

And the $10 minimum? That’s not just about covering costs — it’s about profit. It’s about nickel-and-diming parents who have already emptied their pockets to cover every other “camp fee” imaginable.

Where does it end?

It’s time for camps to remember their mission: to provide a nurturing, wholesome experience for children — not to squeeze every last cent out of exhausted parents.

Let us write to our children. Let them hear from us without a price barrier. Let camp be about connection and care — not just owners stuffing their pockets with as much money as possible.

Name withheld upon request

