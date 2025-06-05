Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

WATCH AND ENJOY: Suscher Guttman, Refoel Meir Halpert, Avrumi Berko, & Shira Choir


Shavuos is the time we receive the Torah all over again, a moment of deep hischadshus when every Yid reconnects with the Torah Hakdosha in a fresh, personal way. Learning a blatt Gemara feeds the neshama like food feeds the body, bringing a joy that nothing else can compare to. Torah brings us closer to Hashem, teaches us how to live with heart, how to care for others, and how to do what’s right. It binds us together with love and purpose, and fills our lives with meaning. This video is filled with that taam and warmth—songs that remind us of the sweetness of Torah, the way it lifts us, shapes us, and gives us life. Let your heart feel it again.

Credits:
Performed by: Refoel Meir Halpert & Suscher Guttman
Music by: Avrumi Berko
Choir: Shira Choir | Yoely Horowitz
Mix: Avrumi Berko



