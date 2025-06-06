Musk Polls Followers on Forming New Political Party as Feud With Trump Escalates

Billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk is hinting at the creation of a new political party, escalating his increasingly bitter public feud with President Donald Trump, after the two former allies traded barbs on Thursday night.

In a poll posted on X, Musk asked his more than 180 million followers whether it was “time to create a new political party in America that actually represents the 80% in the middle.” As of early Friday morning, the poll had garnered over 4.7 million responses — with more than 80% voting in favor of the idea.

The poll came just hours after Trump, speaking from the Oval Office, criticized Musk for opposing his administration’s latest tax and spending bill. “I’m very disappointed in him,” Trump told reporters. Shortly after, Trump took to Truth Social, claiming Musk had “gone CRAZY” and that he had previously “asked him to leave” his administration.

Trump also threatened to cancel federal contracts and subsidies tied to Musk’s companies, including Tesla and SpaceX, a move that could significantly impact Musk’s business empire.

Musk quickly retaliated on X, not only endorsing calls for Trump’s impeachment but also lobbing a serious accusation: that the Trump administration is suppressing documents related to Jeffrey Epstein to protect the former president.

“Time to drop the really big bomb: Trump is in the Epstein files,” Musk wrote. “That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”

Musk further taunted the former president with a parting shot: “Trump has 3.5 years left as President, but I will be around for 40+ years.”

