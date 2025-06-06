FBI, DHS Warn Of Elevated Threat To Jews Nationwide Amid Rising Antisemitic Violence

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have issued a joint warning about an “elevated threat environment” targeting Jewish communities across the United States, citing recent violent incidents and ongoing geopolitical tensions as key drivers of concern.

The advisory comes in the wake of the deadly attacks in Colorado last week and the shocking murders of two Israeli Embassy staff members in Washington, D.C. in May.

According to the statement, the ongoing war in Gaza may be fueling extremism and inciting individuals with antisemitic grievances or ties to hate groups to act violently.

“Foreign terrorist organizations also may try to exploit narratives related to the conflict to inspire attacks in the United States,” the agencies said.

The warning urges members of the public—particularly within Jewish and Israeli communities and their allies—to “remain vigilant” and to immediately report any suspicious activity or threats of violence to local law enforcement.

Jewish security organizations are working closely with federal and local agencies to increase protective measures around synagogues, schools, and community centers.

This is the second nationwide alert in less than two months linked to rising antisemitic threats.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)