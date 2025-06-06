FBI, DHS Warn of “Elevated Threat” to Jewish Community Amid Gaza Conflict, Urge Vigilance

🚨 The FBI and DHS are warning of an “elevated threat” facing the Jewish community following the attacks in Colorado and last month’s killing of two Israeli Embassy staff members in DC.

The Gaza war “may motivate other violent extremists and hate crime perpetrators with similar grievances to conduct violence against Jewish and Israeli communities and their supporters… Foreign terrorist organizations also may try to exploit narratives related to the conflict to inspire attacks in the United States.”

The public should “remain vigilant” and “report any threats of violence or suspicious activity to law enforcement.”