Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

FBI, DHS Warn of “Elevated Threat” to Jewish Community Amid Gaza Conflict, Urge Vigilance


🚨 The FBI and DHS are warning of an “elevated threat” facing the Jewish community following the attacks in Colorado and last month’s killing of two Israeli Embassy staff members in DC.

The Gaza war “may motivate other violent extremists and hate crime perpetrators with similar grievances to conduct violence against Jewish and Israeli communities and their supporters… Foreign terrorist organizations also may try to exploit narratives related to the conflict to inspire attacks in the United States.”

The public should “remain vigilant” and “report any threats of violence or suspicious activity to law enforcement.”



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Keren Olam Hatorah Releases Updated Itinerary For Gedolei Torah Visiting US From Eretz Yisroel

🔥MAKE YOUR BUSINESS SIZZLE THIS SUMMER 🔥

TRAGEDY IN GAZA: Four IDF Soldiers Killed After Booby-Trapped Building Collapses in Khan Younis

HATE IN FRANCE: Kiruv Rabbi Elie Lemmel Violently Assaulted – Twice In One Week

Israel Assures White House: We Won’t Attack Iran Before US Nuclear Talks Officially Fail

Israel Ready to Block ‘Freedom Flotilla’ as High-Profile Activists Defy Blockade

DRAMATIC RESCUE: Chaverim of Rockland Search and Rescue Team Saves Unwell Hiker Near NY/NJ Border

Iran’s Secret Arsenal Grows: 800 Ballistic Missiles’ Worth of Rocket Fuel En Route from China

Musk Polls Followers on Forming New Political Party as Feud With Trump Escalates

🚨 HISTORIC WIN: Orthodox Majority Secured In WZO 2025 Elections as Eretz Hakodesh Scores Landmark Results

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network