SHOCKING ATTACK IN BORO PARK: Jewish Child Assaulted in Broad Daylight — Shomrim and NYPD Nab Suspect Within Minutes

Outrage and fear swept through the Boro Park community after a young Jewish child was brutally assaulted in a brazen, unprovoked attack Thursday afternoon — but thanks to the lightning-fast response of Boro Park Shomrim and the NYPD, the suspect was tracked down and arrested within minutes.

The horrifying incident unfolded on Webster Avenue, where a group of children were playing peacefully on the sidewalk. Surveillance footage shows a man approaching the group, striking one of the boys in the face and knocking his yarmulke to the ground — all without saying a word. The suspect then casually walked away as the children scattered in terror.

Terrified and shaken, the children ran to alert nearby adults, who immediately called the Shomrim hotline. Volunteers rushed to the scene within seconds, reviewed surveillance footage, and distributed a description of the suspect to fellow units and the NYPD.

While canvassing the area, a Shomrim member spotted the attacker. Working closely with responding NYPD officers, they closed in on the suspect, who was arrested without further incident.

Though not physically injured, the young victim was left visibly shaken by the sudden and senseless assault — a moment that will undoubtedly stay with him and his friends for a long time.

On Friday afternoon, NYC Mayor Eric Adams took to the X platform to condemn the assault, calling the act “vile and unacceptable.”

“This unprovoked violence against a Jewish child is vile and unacceptable,” Adams wrote. “We must all teach our children to build bonds, not hate. The NYPD has apprehended a suspect, and we will always work to keep our city safe from antisemitic violence.”

The investigation remains active, as community leaders and elected officials call for justice, awareness, and stronger measures to combat hate-fueled violence.

