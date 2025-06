In a moving tribute to Flatbush resident and Philanthropist R’ Shloime Werdiger, the Chush Organization presented him with a Sefer Torah this morning at the annual fundraiser that the Werdiger family has been hosting for more than 30 years.

The Mirrer Rosh Yeshiva, Hagaon HaRav Elya Brudny, attended the event to honor the incredible work of R’ Shloime and to write a letter in the Sefer Torah. (Video by FJJ)