Kamala Harris Slams Trump’s National Guard Deployment as “Dangerous Escalation” in Anti-ICE Riots

Former Vice President Kamala Harris called the move by the Trump administration to bring in the National Guard to aid with the anti-ICE riots a “dangerous escalation.”

“Los Angeles is my home. And like so many Americans, I am appalled at what we are witnessing on the streets of our city,” Harris wrote, in part, in a post on X.

“Deploying the National Guard is a dangerous escalation meant to provoke chaos,” she continued.

Harris added that the recent ICE raids in Southern California and across the nation are part of the Trump administration’s “cruel, calculated agenda to spread panic and division.”

“Protest is a powerful tool – essential in the fight for justice. And as the LAPD, Mayor, and Governor have noted, demonstrations in defense of our immigrant neighbors have been overwhelmingly peaceful,” Harris wrote.

“I continue to support the millions of Americans who are standing up to protect our most fundamental rights and freedoms.”

White House Deputy Press Secretary Abigail Jackson responded to Harris’ statement saying, “and this is why the American people rejected her.”

