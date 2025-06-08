Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Kamala Harris Slams Trump’s National Guard Deployment as “Dangerous Escalation” in Anti-ICE Riots


Former Vice President Kamala Harris called the move by the Trump administration to bring in the National Guard to aid with the anti-ICE riots a “dangerous escalation.”

“Los Angeles is my home. And like so many Americans, I am appalled at what we are witnessing on the streets of our city,” Harris wrote, in part, in a post on X.

“Deploying the National Guard is a dangerous escalation meant to provoke chaos,” she continued.

Harris added that the recent ICE raids in Southern California and across the nation are part of the Trump administration’s “cruel, calculated agenda to spread panic and division.”

“Protest is a powerful tool – essential in the fight for justice. And as the LAPD, Mayor, and Governor have noted, demonstrations in defense of our immigrant neighbors have been overwhelmingly peaceful,” Harris wrote.

“I continue to support the millions of Americans who are standing up to protect our most fundamental rights and freedoms.”

White House Deputy Press Secretary Abigail Jackson responded to Harris’ statement saying, “and this is why the American people rejected her.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Gerrer Rebbe Arrives In United States On Urgent Fundraising Mission For Gerrer Mosdos

SEE THE VIDEO: Hamas Leader Mohammed Sinwar’s Body Found in Tunnel Under Gaza Hospital

Crown Heights Jewish Community Backing Cuomo In NYC Mayoral Primary

Israel Prepares to Block Gaza-Bound Flotilla As Antisemite “Activists” Claim Signal Jamming [VIDEO]

HY’D: Tzvi-Hirsh Zurgazda, 32-Year-Old Father Of 2, Killed On Front Lines Of Russia-Ukraine War

SHOCKING ATTACK IN BORO PARK: Jewish Child Assaulted in Broad Daylight — Shomrim and NYPD Nab Suspect Within Minutes

HaRav Yosef and Aryeh Deri Visit Arson Scene; Shas Party To Fund Personal Security Guard

YERUSHALAYIM: Young Girls Flee In Panic Following Explosion; Maintenance Worker Hospitalized

Government Initiates Proceedings To Fire Attorney-General

MAILBAG: Our Kehilla Is Suffering A Serious Crisis of Basic Mentchlichkeit

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network