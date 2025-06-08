ARRESTED: Greta Thunberg And Her Antisemitic “Humanitarian Aid Flotilla” Detained By IDF

Early Monday morning, IDF troops from the elite Shayetet 13 naval commando unit seized control of the “Madleen” flotilla, which was en route to the Gaza Strip in an attempt to violate Israel’s maritime blockade. The operation was executed without incident, and the vessel is now being escorted to the port of Ashdod, with all activists on board detained.

Prior to the takeover, the flotilla’s activists reported heightened tensions. Their Telegram group posted, “An alarm was sounded on deck, and life jackets are ready in case of an attempted takeover of the ship.” Shortly after, they clarified, “The vessel that approached us has left. All eyes on deck, all eyes on Gaza.” The activists also alleged that drones circled the ship, spraying it with a white, irritating substance.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry responded with a statement in English, asserting, “The maritime zone off the coast of Gaza is closed to unauthorized vessels under a legal naval blockade, consistent with international law.” The ministry dismissed the flotilla’s stated mission, saying, “The yacht is claiming that it is delivering humanitarian aid. In fact, it is a media gimmick for publicity (which includes less than a single truckload of aid) – a ‘selfie yacht’.”

The ministry highlighted ongoing aid efforts, noting, “Humanitarian aid is delivered regularly and effectively via different channels and routes, and is transferred through established distribution mechanisms. Over the past two weeks, more than 1,200 aid trucks have entered Gaza from Israel. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has distributed close to 11 million meals directly to civilians in Gaza.”

The statement further emphasized security concerns, stating, “The Gaza maritime zone remains an active conflict area, and Hamas has previously exploited sea routes for terrorist attacks, including the October 7th massacre. Unauthorized attempts to breach the blockade are dangerous, unlawful, and undermine ongoing humanitarian efforts.” It concluded, “We call on all actors to act responsibly and to channel humanitarian aid through legitimate, coordinated mechanisms, not through provocation.”

The “Madleen” flotilla is led by prominent left-wing activists (aka antisemites), including climate activist Greta Thunberg, “Game of Thrones” actor Liam Cunningham, and French European Parliament member Rima Hassan.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)