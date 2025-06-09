White House Calls Newsom “Weak” As Violent Protesters Torch Police Cars, Burn America Flags

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was “too weak” to protect Los Angeles as violent rioters attacked federal law enforcement officers during anti-ICE demonstrations over the weekend, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Monday morning.
Leavitt claimed that Newsom “did nothing” as the riots erupted in the city on Friday and continued through the weekend.
“Federal law enforcement officers were attacked by violent radicals and illegal criminals waving foreign flags because Governor Newsom was too weak to protect the city,” Leavitt said. “The Los Angeles Police Chief has even said the riots were getting out of hand.”
“President Trump has stepped in to maintain law and order and protect federal buildings,” she added.
President Donald Trump has deployed 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles. The troops began arriving on Sunday morning.
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Sunday said the troops would provide safety around buildings, to those engaged in peaceful protests and law enforcement.
Protesters in Los Angeles were filmed burning and spitting on American flags as they chanted anti-Trump slogans over the weekend.
Footage from the incident shows a circle of dozens of people, many wearing masks, surrounding an American flag burning on the ground. Several of the individuals then spit on the flag or sprayed flammable liquid to continue the blaze before a second flag was added to the fire.
A number of the protesters held high the flags of South American countries like Mexico as the U.S. flag burned on the ground. They also chanted “F-Trump.”
The footage from this weekend’s riots also shows officers with the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department moving in to disperse the crowds, shooting flash bangs as they went.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
3 Responses
The Democrats redefined “insurrection” to include politically motivated disorderly riots (the term used to mean raising an army and seizing control of the country), so it seems “fair” (in a “good for the goose, good for the gander” way) that Trump has decided that the anti-deportation strategy is an “insurrection” which allows him to call out Federal troops (otherwise prohibited by the Posse Comitatus Act) even without being asked to do so by the Governor of the state. Politically it is brilliant since it focuses the public discourse on the rioting rather than deportation of non-criminal aliens and the negative economic of deporting legally employed aliens upon whom many businesses depend.
People have a right to peacefully protest. No one has a right to be violent. But the truth is, there have been only 5 cars burned. Of course none should have been. The protests are a few hundred people, not tens of thousands that wobbly president TACO would have you believe. He instigated a real riotous insurrection, not a fictional one.
“A number of the protesters held high the flags of South American countries like Mexico”
Mexico is in Central America or North America, not South America……