White House Calls Newsom “Weak” As Violent Protesters Torch Police Cars, Burn America Flags

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was “too weak” to protect Los Angeles as violent rioters attacked federal law enforcement officers during anti-ICE demonstrations over the weekend, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Monday morning.

Leavitt claimed that Newsom “did nothing” as the riots erupted in the city on Friday and continued through the weekend.

“Federal law enforcement officers were attacked by violent radicals and illegal criminals waving foreign flags because Governor Newsom was too weak to protect the city,” Leavitt said. “The Los Angeles Police Chief has even said the riots were getting out of hand.”

“President Trump has stepped in to maintain law and order and protect federal buildings,” she added.

President Donald Trump has deployed 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles. The troops began arriving on Sunday morning.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Sunday said the troops would provide safety around buildings, to those engaged in peaceful protests and law enforcement.

Protesters in Los Angeles were filmed burning and spitting on American flags as they chanted anti-Trump slogans over the weekend.

Footage from the incident shows a circle of dozens of people, many wearing masks, surrounding an American flag burning on the ground. Several of the individuals then spit on the flag or sprayed flammable liquid to continue the blaze before a second flag was added to the fire.

A number of the protesters held high the flags of South American countries like Mexico as the U.S. flag burned on the ground. They also chanted “F-Trump.”

The footage from this weekend’s riots also shows officers with the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department moving in to disperse the crowds, shooting flash bangs as they went.

