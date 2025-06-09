Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Attorney General Is Summoned To A Pre-Dismissal Hearing

Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli (Noam Moskowitz/Knesset spokesperson); Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara (Knesset Channel/Screenshot)

The chairman of the Ministerial Committee for the Dismissal of the Attorney General, Minister Amichai Chikli, summoned Gali Baharav-Miara on Monday to a pre-dismissal hearing on Tuesday of next week.

“As part of the discussion, which will serve as a hearing prior to dismissal, you will be given the opportunity to present your arguments, if any, against the government’s intention to consider your removal from office,” Minister Chikli wrote to Baharav-Miara.

Chikli noted that if Baharav-Miara can’t attend the scheduled hearing, an alternative date can be proposed, but no later than Thursday, June 19.

Three documents were attached to the letter: the Justice Minister’s claims from March 5, a supplementary document from June 8, and Government Decision No. 3125 to establish the committee.

Kan News reported on Sunday evening that the assessment is that the Attorney General will not attend the hearing.

As YWN reported, the government held a meeting on Sunday and approved the initiation of proceedings to dismiss Baharav-Miara.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)

 



