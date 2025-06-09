BD”E: Petirah of Renowned Chazzan Ari Klein A”H, Brother-in-Law of MBD

YWN regrets to inform you of the petirah of Chazzan Yehuda Aharon (Ari) ben R’ Yirmiyahu Klein z”l, a beloved figure in the world of chazzanus and Jewish music, who was niftar today at the age of 76.

Chazzan Klein, a resident of Manhattan, leaves behind a legacy of decades of musical avodah and simcha, having served as a chazzan in shuls across the globe, including prestigious pulpits in Sydney, Australia; Johannesburg, South Africa; and most recently, Park East Synagogue in Manhattan.

A gifted vocalist and dedicated oved hashem, Chazzan Klein was misameach thousands of chassanim and kallos over the years, bringing joy and kedusha to countless simchos through his powerful voice and heartfelt davening.

He is perhaps equally remembered for his pivotal role in shaping the path of Jewish music icon Mordechai ben David (MBD) — not only as his brother-in-law and shadchan (introducing him to his future wife), but also as the person who encouraged MBD to enter the field of Jewish music. Chazzan Klein also introduced MBD to the Ribnitzer Rebbe zt”l, with whom both men shared a profound and lasting bond.

After battling illness for the past several years, Chazzan Klein was niftar early Monday, leaving behind his devoted wife and children.

The levaya will take place today at 4:00 PM at Shomrei Hadas Chapels, located at 3803 14th Avenue in Boro Park. The kevurah will follow at Har Shalom Cemetery in Monsey.

The family will be sitting shiva at 245 West 99th Street, Apt. 6B, in Manhattan.

Baruch Dayan Ha’Emes.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)