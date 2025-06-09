Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

MASK COMES OFF: ABC Chief Correspondent Terry Moran Suspended After Calling Trump And His Advisor “World Class Hater”

FILE - Terry Moran of "Nightline" speaks during the ABC Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, July 26, 2007. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File)

ABC News has suspended correspondent Terry Moran for calling Trump administration deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller a “world class hater” in a since-deleted social media post.

Moran’s post was swiftly condemned by officials in the Republican administration, including Vice President J.D. Vance. ABC News, in a statement, said it “stands for objectivity and impartiality in its news coverage and does not condone subjective personal attacks on others.”

The New York-based network said Moran was suspended pending further evaluation.

Moran, who interviewed President Donald Trump a few weeks ago, said in his post on X at 12:06 a.m. on Sunday that the president was a world-class hater, too. But he wrote that for the president, his hatred is a means to an end, “and that end is his own glorification.”

For Miller, Moran’s post said, “his hatreds are his spiritual nourishment. He eats his hate.”

Vance, on X, said that Moran’s post was “dripping with hatred.” The vice president wrote: “Remember that every time you watch ABC’s coverage of the Trump administration.”

Miller, on X, said Moran’s “full public meltdown” exposed the corporate press. “For decades, the privileged anchor and reporters narrating and gatekeeping our society have been radicals adopting a journalist’s pose. Terry pulled off his mask.”

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

MASK COMES OFF: ABC Chief Correspondent Terry Moran Suspended After Calling Trump And His Advisor “World Class Hater”

BD”E: Petirah of Renowned Chazzan Ari Klein A”H, Brother-in-Law of MBD

White House Calls Newsom “Weak” As Violent Protesters Torch Police Cars, Burn America Flags

Attorney General Is Summoned To A Pre-Dismissal Hearing

Katz Orders IDF To Screen Oct. 7 Atrocities Video To Greta Thunberg & Friends

Kamala Harris Slams Trump’s National Guard Deployment as “Dangerous Escalation” in Anti-ICE Riots

ARRESTED: Greta Thunberg And Her Antisemitic “Humanitarian Aid Flotilla” Detained By IDF

HaGaon HaRav Shmuel Kamenetzky, Zekan Roshei Yeshivos, Makes Surprise Appearance at Adirei HaTorah Maamad

Gerrer Rebbe Arrives In United States On Urgent Fundraising Mission For Gerrer Mosdos

SEE THE VIDEO: Hamas Leader Mohammed Sinwar’s Body Found in Tunnel Under Gaza Hospital

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network