IDF Navy Launches Precision Strike on Houthi Port Infrastructure in Yemen


The Israel Defense Forces launched a precision strike on two piers in the port of Hodeidah, a key stronghold of the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, on Monday. The operation, which took place hours after the IDF issued an evacuation warning for the ports of Ras Issa, Hodeidah, and Salif, was carried out by the Israeli Navy from the sea, contrary to initial reports suggesting an airstrike.

 

The strike targeted critical infrastructure used by the Houthis, who have been launching attacks on international shipping and Israeli interests in the region.



