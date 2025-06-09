Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

FULL VIDEO REPLAY: Adirei HaTorah 4 – Wells Fargo Center


In a scene that transformed the heart of a major sports arena into a palace of Torah, thousands converged on the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Sunday night for the fourth Adirei HaTorah maamad, a majestic show of support for the yungeleit of Bais Medrash Govoah in Lakewood, NJ.

From cities and towns across the tri-state area, busloads and cars of attendees arrived with one shared purpose: to proclaim the honor and centrality of limud haTorah and to pay tribute to those who dedicate their lives to it. The event marked the continuation of an extraordinary movement launched four years ago to uphold and strengthen the pillars of Torah learning through financial support of Lakewood’s kollel yungeleit.



