With the New York City Democratic mayoral primary just two weeks away on June 24, 2025, the race is in full swing, and the Jewish community—particularly the frum (Orthodox) segment—is emerging as a key player. Early voting begins June 14, and with Jews, including liberal Jews, comprising approximately 16% of eligible voters in this Democrat-only primary, according to a recent poll, community organizations are making their voices heard on who should lead the city next.

The Candidates in Focus

Here’s a look at the key contenders and the concerns surrounding them:

NOTE: Many people do not realize that this is just the PRIMARY. Mayor Eric Adams is not running in this election, as he is running as an Independent in the general election.

Andrew Cuomo: The former New York governor (2011–2021) resigned amid harassment allegations and has a controversial record. Critics point to his inaction during attacks on yeshiva education, a crisis that began under his watch and persists today, though he now pledges to fight for it. His handling of COVID-19 is also under scrutiny, with over 12,000 nursing home deaths attributed to his policies, followed by an alleged cover-up. Additionally, Cuomo has faced accusations of antisemitic remarks and targeting the Orthodox Jewish community during the pandemic, fanning the flames of antisemitism.

Zohran Mamdani: A 33-year-old state assemblymember from Queens, Mamdani was relatively unknown before entering the race. A self-proclaimed “anti-Zionist,” he has protested alongside anti-Israel activists who have supported terrorist groups. On October 8, 2023, hours after the Hamas massacre in southern Israel, Mamdani criticized Israel instead of condemning the attack. His Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) party backed a widely condemned Times Square rally celebrating the violence. He has vowed to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu if he visits New York, despite the international court’s arrest warrant lacking U.S. jurisdiction.

Brad Lander: The current NYC Comptroller, Lander, a self-identified liberal Jew, has aligned with vocal critics of Israel, including Reps. Jamaal Bowman and Rashida Tlaib, pro-Palestinian activist Linda Sarsour, and former councilmember Shahana Hanif, all of whom support the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement. He is also seen as anti-police, pro-LGBTQ, and opposed to yeshiva education.

Adrienne Adams: As the current Speaker of the New York City Council, Adams’ stance on Israel raises questions. In May 2024, she ordered the removal of all political signs from legislators’ desks, including pro-Israel posters and flyers about Hamas-held hostages, claiming it would reduce tensions over the Israel-Hamas war. Critics called this an attack on free speech.

Other Democrats running (who are polling very low) include Scott Stringer, Jessica Ramos, Zellnor Myrie, Michael Blake, Whitney Tilson.

Endorsements from the Frum Community

Jewish organizations, especially in Orthodox strongholds, are weighing in:

Crown Jewish United and the Crown Heights PAC: Cuomo.

Cuomo. Far Rockaway Jewish Alliance: Cuomo.

Cuomo. Flatbush Jewish Community Coalition: Cuomo.

Cuomo. Boro Park Mosdos: #1 Adrienne Adams and #2 NYS Senator Zellnor Y. Myrie, notably diverging from the Cuomo trend.

#1 Adrienne Adams and #2 NYS Senator Zellnor Y. Myrie, notably diverging from the Cuomo trend. Satmar Aronim: Cuomo, though Mamdani claims Rabbi Moshe Indig met with him and may add him to their slate. Indig reportedly called Mamdani “a very nice guy, very humble… not an antisemite” and said he’d work with the entire city. However, Indig publicly told Mayor Eric Adams this week, “In November, you’ll see… with God’s help, we will come out and show our great support for our great mayor and brother, Eric Adams.” YWN notes the Aronim endorsed Andrew Yang in 2021 but switched last-minute, so shifts are possible.

Bobov: Cuomo

Cuomo Sephardic Community Federation: Cuomo.

Some groups remain uncommitted, while others are steering clear of endorsements altogether. For example, Satmar (Zaly faction) has yet to make an endorsement. What we do know about the Zaly’s is that Rabbi Moshe Dovid Niederman delivered a powerful message of gratitude to Mayor Eric Adsms this week,, calling him a true friend of the Williamsburg community. He praised the mayor’s leadership on the City of Yes and child care vouchers that, in his words, “saved our families.”

Community Dynamics and the Bigger Picture

While many in the frum community lean toward Cuomo, viewing him as the least problematic option, others are looking ahead to the general election in November. A potential matchup of Mamdani (Democrat), Curtis Sliwa (Republican), and Eric Adams (Independent) could favor Adams, who might draw support from Black, Hispanic, Jewish, and police union voters, according to many political analysts.

The endorsement of Adrienne Adams by 25 major Chasidic Mosdos in Boro Park is an interesting choice, with various opinions why this may help Eric Adams down the road in the general election. With the primary approaching, the frum community’s influence is undeniable, but its divided stance reflects the complex choices ahead.