Jack Ciattarelli and Mikie Sherrill Win New Jersey Gubernatorial Primaries, Will Face Off In November

Polls closed at 8:00 p.m. across New Jersey in today’s highly anticipated primary elections, and within minutes, major races were called — setting the stage for a high-stakes gubernatorial showdown this November.

Republican Jack Ciattarelli clinched the GOP nomination for governor by 8:20 p.m., decisively defeating a crowded field that included radio host Bill Spadea. Both candidates aggressively courted President Donald Trump’s endorsement, but it was Ciattarelli who ultimately secured the nod — a move that helped power him to victory.

On the Democratic side, Rep. Mikie Sherrill cruised to a commanding win in her party’s primary, making her the official Democratic nominee to face Ciattarelli in November. While Sherrill’s victory was widely expected, it landed as a disappointment in Lakewood’s Orthodox Jewish community, which turned out heavily in support of Rep. Josh Gottheimer — a longtime ally of Orthodox voters — who was the community’s overall preferred candidate on the Democratic side.

Despite the setback, Lakewood’s massive turnout did not go unnoticed.

“The numbers coming out of Lakewood tonight sent a loud message across New Jersey,” said one political analyst. “The kehilla has emerged as a serious voting bloc with real influence. Any statewide candidate moving forward will have to take them into account.”

