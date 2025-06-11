Report: Trump Tells Bibi: “The War In Gaza Has Run Its Course; Don’t Attack Iran”

President Donald Trump held a tense 40-minute phone conversation with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Monday night, telling him that the “war in Gaza has run its course” and demanding that Israel refrain from attacking Iran, Channel 12 News reported.

The report, based on unnamed sources, said that Trump demanded that Netanyahu make efforts to end the war in Gaza, emphasizing that the end of the war would help the US in its negotiations with Iran and in promoting normalization with Saudi Arabia.

Regarding the US talks with Iran, Netanyahu told Trump that Iran “is deceiving you” and that the negotiations should be halted as they are futile. But Trump was not impressed, demanding that Israel rule out a military strike on Iran and end its threats toward the Islamic Republic, as “it doesn’t help the negotiations.”

“I want to exhaust the negotiations even if they are tough. I know how to talk to them,” Trump claimed.

It was agreed in the conversation that Mossad chief Dedi Barnea and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer would meet with US envoy Steve Witkoff before the sixth round of talks with Iran to receive a briefing.

Earlier on Monday, Trump said that Iran is “becoming much more aggressive” in talks with the US. “Iran is behaving very differently in negotiations than it was a few days ago,” Trump told Fox News. “It is much more aggressive. It surprises me, it disappoints me, but we are supposed to meet again tomorrow.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)