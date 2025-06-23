SHOCK POLL: Zohran Mamdani Overtakes Cuomo in Final Round Ahead of NYC Mayoral Primary

In a shocking poll just one day before New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary, a new poll shows Queens Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani pulling ahead of former Governor Andrew Cuomo in the final round of ranked-choice voting.

The Emerson College poll, conducted in partnership with PIX11 and The Hill, shows a tight race in the opening round, with Cuomo leading at 35% and Mamdani trailing closely at 32%.

However, in the ranked-choice simulation run by Emerson, Mamdani ultimately defeats Cuomo 52% to 48% in the eighth and final round of vote tallying. It’s the first time Mamdani has led in the final results of any Emerson polling to date — signaling a potential upset in the making.

Mamdani, who has roots in Indian and Ugandan heritage, has made headlines in recent months for his inflammatory attacks on Israel. In October, he declared: “I will always be clear in my language and based in facts: Israel is committing a genocide,” and has accused Israel of “massacring babies” in Gaza—echoing some of the most grotesque and unfounded propaganda pushed by Hamas supporters.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)