WATCH: WH Press Sec Says Confident Nuclear Sites Totally Destroyed

WHITE HOUSE PRESS SEC: “We are confident, yes, that Iran’s nuclear sites were completely and totally obliterated … We have a high degree of confidence that where those strikes took place is where Iran’s enriched uranium was stored.

“This operation was a resounding success.”

WH PRESS SEC: “This strike on Saturday did make our homeland safer because it took away Iran’s ability to create a nuclear bomb. This is a regime that threatens ‘death to America.”

“They no longer have the capability to build this nuclear weapon and threaten the world.”