Out Of 4 Jews Left In Yemen: 75-Year-Old Widow Receives Permission To Leave

About three and a half weeks ago, a 75-year-old Jewish woman arrived in a country outside of Yemen.

Her husband, Yahya Dawoud, z’l, passed away a year ago, in June 2024, from cholera. Due to her poor health and being a lonely widow, she agreed to leave Yemen.

Her husband was buried in a Jewish cemetery, with no less than the Houthis participating in the funeral, and they were also the ones who made sure he was buried in a Jewish levaya.

They also allowed her to leave Yemen.

Attorney Mordechai Tzivin, who specializes in Israeli prisoners abroad, as well as Arabs in enemy countries in matters of Interpol and international criminal law, and other unusual matters, was involved in some of the recent proceedings, along with Rabbanim, philanthropists, and Jewish-Yemeni activists from the United States and Europe.

A billionaire, an Israeli businessman – known as the largest supporter of many kollels in Bnei Brak – financed the expenses involved in the elderly woman’s journey from Yemen to the destination country. The businessman also pledged to help the last of the Jews in Yemen to leave the country legally.

Three Jews remain in Yemen, a brother and sister – and another man who has been held in prison for years for his part in smuggling a Sefer Torah out of Yemen to Israel

