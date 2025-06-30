Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Normalization Soon? These Are The Syrian Demands From Israel

IDF officers on a tour of Syria. (IDF spokesperson)

The Lebanese LBCI TV network reported on Sunday evening that the Syrian demands for peace with Israel include Israeli recognition of the regime of Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, withdrawal from the territories occupied by Israel last December, and a halt to Israeli attacks in Syria.

In addition, the Syrians demand security arrangements in southern Syria, an American guarantee for the agreements, and American support for the Syrian regime. In return, according to the report, Syria will permanently recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

It was reported on Sunday that a Syrian source familiar with the matter said that Damascus does not rule out a meeting between Netanyahu and al-Sharaa on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in September. The Syrian side is preparing for a visit in the near future to Damascus by Saudi Crown Prince bin Salman.

Two visits to the United States are expected soon, the first by Prime Minister Netanyahu next month, in which relations with Syria will also be a focus. The second is the visit by al-Sharaa to New York in September to participate in the UN General Assembly.

